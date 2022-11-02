Steven Blount, of Mannsville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Steven Blount went to be with family and friends in the Lord on Tuesday November 1, 2022, after a brief illness.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 8th at the Mannsville Full Gospel Assembly. Calling hours will be held at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home on Monday, November 7th from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Ellisburg Cemetery.

Born on June 29, 1947, in Watertown, NY to Derrill and Ella (Mullin) Blount and was 1 of 7 children.

Derrill (Sonny) Blount II (deceased), Theresa (Douglas) Shear, Patricia (Mike) O’Connor, Donna (Steven) Boulter, Linda (Richard) Tanner (deceased), and their beloved baby brother Andy Blount.

Steve married the love of his life Helene Gydesen Blount on August 23, 1969. Together they raised and he is survived by Helene and their 4 children Steven (Samantha) Blount of Henderson, Amanda “Amy” (Jon) Washburn of Adams, Robert “Rob” (Anna) Blount of Mannsville, and Anita (Lee) Riordan of Mannsville.

Steve is also survived by 6 grandchildren Steven Wade, Schally Washburn, Alden Wade, Ella Washburn, Kia Riordan, Robbie Blount, and 1 great grandchild Raven Peterson.

Steve worked for 26 years at Griffith Energy before enjoying his retirement.

He enjoyed camping along the lakeshore and the St. Lawrence River at various state parks with Helene and other family members. It was a longstanding tradition that he looked forward to every year. Steve enjoyed his model trains (maybe a little too much) and could always be seen with his engineer cap on. He had a passion for older 2 cylinder John Deere tractors having owned many different ones throughout his lifetime. Steve enjoyed fishing with his boys young and old and passing on his joy of the outdoors to them. He enjoyed his weekly trips for breakfast or coffee where he could be found scratching off his lottery tickets. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

