Traffic advisory: Arcade Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arcade Street in downtown Watertown will be closed for another day as work continues Wednesday on the city’s streetscape project.

The street will be closed between Arsenal and Court streets, adjacent to Lachenauer Plaza.

At times during the day, each entrance to Marshall Place will be closed for pavement work. The entrances will be closed one at a time.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.