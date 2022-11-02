Traffic advisory: Arcade Street in Watertown

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arcade Street in downtown Watertown will be closed for another day as work continues Wednesday on the city’s streetscape project.

The street will be closed between Arsenal and Court streets, adjacent to Lachenauer Plaza.

At times during the day, each entrance to Marshall Place will be closed for pavement work. The entrances will be closed one at a time.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found Tuesday morning along Route 11 near Gouverneur Plumbing Supply.
Body found near Gouverneur identified
Two people were injured, one critically, when a Corvette crashed into a tree in the town of...
Corvette crash in town of Pamelia critically injures driver
The Eatery
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
A single vehicle crash put two people in the hospital Monday night.
2 sent to hospital following Town of Pamelia crash
State police are asking for help finding a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 from the...
Troopers ask for help finding shoplifting suspect

Latest News

Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg lawmakers table proposed city budget
Andrea Smith was appointed interim Ogdensburg city manager Tuesday night. She's currently the...
Smith appointed interim Ogdensburg city manager
Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Copenhagen lawmakers ask fire department to turn over equipment
Ogdensburg lawmakers table proposed city budget