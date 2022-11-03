1 person airlifted after SUV flips over

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - An SUV flipped over just outside Alexandria Bay Thursday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. on State Route 12 in front of Gouverneur Savings and Loan. One person in the vehicle needed help getting out.

That person was airlifted from the scene.

Both southbound lanes were closed. Northbound traffic was not affected.

It’s unclear if another vehicle was involved.

The Alexandria Bay and Cape Vincent fire departments were at the scene.

