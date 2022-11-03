2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say

Crime scene tape is seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a fatal shooting there Wednesday night.
Crime scene tape is seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a fatal shooting there Wednesday night.(Source: WDAM/CNN)
By Charles Herrington, WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said.

The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported.

Three other people are being treated at a hospital for their injuries.

Officers said that when they arrived on the scene at around 7 p.m., they found multiple people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

