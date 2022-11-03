Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon looks to raise $175K

By Zach Grady
Published: Nov. 3, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 22-year tradition of helping kids battle cancer across the north country, the Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon rolled on this all week.

The Border radio station host Johnny Spezzano has taken part in the event for more than two decades now.

CMN, affiliated with Samaritan Medical Center, looks to raise $175,000 this year as part of the event.

The group helps children battling cancer in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties with medical bills, gas, and other expenses.

“It is motivating to meet these families. To know what we’re doing directly supports what they need to do to take care of their family, and for their child to get healthy,” said Beth Fipps, vice president of foundation & community services, Samaritan Medical Center.

“Prescriptions is one of our biggest things that Children’s Miracle Network has helped with. Just knowing that there is a community out there that we’re not alone,” said Staci Felton, mother of a Children’s Miracle Network child.

The radiothon continues through the end of the week.

