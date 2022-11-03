Chilly to start, warmer by afternoon

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s patchy fog out there, so be careful during your morning commute.

It’s a chilly, November-like morning, but it will be warmer for the afternoon.

Temperatures started mostly in the 30s. It will be sunny and highs will be in the mid-60s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s on Saturday.

There’s a chance of rain before 9 a.m. on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Reminder: that’s the day we set our clocks back an hour.

It will be sunny Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 60s on Monday, the low 50s on Election Day, and the upper 50s on Wednesday.

