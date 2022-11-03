Fitness with Jamie: Going easy on the back

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People were asking fitness expert Jamie Kalk recently about exercises that both give a good work out and are gentle on the back.

She shows us some Pilates moves that she says should do the trick.

She cautions, though, that if you have back problems, you should check with your doctor to make sure these exercises are okay for you.

As always, you can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.