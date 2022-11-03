Gift baskets available at Taste NY store

Taste NY Store
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What better gift can you give during the upcoming holiday season than local north country products?

Taste NY market manager Michael Myers says the store has gift baskets you can send to people on your list.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The market is at 43350 Collins Landing Road in Alexandria Bay, at the foot of the Thousand Islands International Bridge

Premade baskets are available or you can assemble your own.

Find out more at taste.ny.gov and on Facebook. You can also call 315-215-4187.

