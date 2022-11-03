Giving Tree 2022 kicks off in Canton area

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Church and Community Program in Canton is accepting donations for its Giving Tree program for the holiday season.

Susan Holz and Marti MacArthur appeared on 7 News on Thursday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

Donation tags will be on Giving Trees inside businesses, colleges and churches in Canton and surrounding areas.

The money raised will provide local children from families in need with clothing and toy/gift vouchers, as well as new pajamas and a hand-knitted hat made by a local group.

Online donations can be made at ccpcanton.org.

Although items will be distributed on December 3, organizers say donations are still needed right up until Christmas.

For more information, call 315-386-3534

