Highlights & scores: State playoffs continue for Section X teams

By Rob Krone
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - State soccer action Wednesday night involved both boys’ and girls’ Section X teams.

In boys’ state Class A soccer playoffs from Potsdam High School, Massena took on CBA.

Red Raiders’ netminder Colin Patterson with the early save.

Juliuz Pichardokemp dents the back of the net, putting CBA in front 1-0.

Then it’s Will Harrigan with the blast that gets by Patterson, and it’s 2-0 CBA.

CBA goes on to blank Massena by a final score of 4-0.

Massena met New Hartford in girls’ state Class A playoffs at Potsdam High.

After a scoreless first half, Willa Pratt tickles twine, putting New Hartford on top 1-0.

On the direct kick, it’s Pratt again. New Hartford is up 2-0.

New Hartford goes on to shut out Massena 2-0.

It was Gouverneur vs. Westhill in girls’ state Class B soccer playoffs from SUNY Potsdam.

Hannah Goodness’ shot goes off the crossbar. The game is scoreless.

Liv Holowinski scores the game’s first goal. It’s 1-0 Westhill.

Westhill blanks Gouverneur 5-0.

Canton faced Northeastern Clinton in girls’ state Class C soccer playoffs from SUNY Potsdam.

Maddie Amo’s shot is stopped, keeping the game scoreless.

Brynn Hite scores the game’s only goal in the second half.

Northeastern Clinton beats Canton 1-0.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ state Class A soccer first round

CBA 4, Massena 0

Boys’ state Class B soccer first round

Mechanicville 3, Salmon River 0

Boys’ state Class C soccer first round

Maple Hills 2, Canton 1

Girls’ state Class A soccer first round

New Hartford 2, Massena 0

Girls’ state Class B soccer first round

Westhill 5, Gouverneur 0

Girls’ state Class C soccer first round

Northeastern Clinton 1, Canton 0

