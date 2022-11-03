Man charged with contempt, trespassing & weapon possession

Joshua Jones
Joshua Jones(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - An Edwards man is accused of entering a home where he was not allowed and threatening someone while holding an axe.

State police say 31-year-old Joshua Jones was having an argument with someone in the Island Street home in the town of Edwards. THe victim left for sa time and Jones was there when the victim returned.

Troopers say Jones became angry, grabbed an axe, and made threatening remarks.

He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, first-degree criminal trespass, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Jones was arraigned in Gouverneur town court and sent to jail on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

