Men allegedly assault elderly Massena man during attempted robbery

Adam Baublitz and Scott Stewart
Adam Baublitz and Scott Stewart(WWNY, St. Lawrence County Jail)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two men are accused of assaulting a 79-year-old man during an attempted robbery in Massena.

Village police arrested 34-year-old Adam Baublitz of Moira and 36-year-old Scott Stewart of Massena.

They’re charged with felony counts of:

  • first-degree burglary causing physical injury
  • second-degree assault causing physical injury to a victim over 65 years old
  • second-degree attempted robbery causing physical injury

According to court documents, Baublitz and Stewart unlawfully entered a home at 33 Douglas Road on October 23 at 3:30 a.m.

The men allegedly injured the man who lives there, 79-year-old William Davis. Court papers state that Davis suffered a cut to his forehead.

Baublitz and Stewart were arraigned in Massena Town Court.

Baublitz is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail. Stewart’s bail was set at $20,000.

According to court documents, Baublitz is also facing charges in connection with an attempted break-in at a jewelry store in Massena.

The papers say Baublitz threw a cement paver through the front window of Peets Jewelers at 10 Phillips Street at 4:18 a.m. on Tuesday.

He allegedly then tried to break the glass with his hands to get inside.

Baublitz is charged with third-degree attempted burglary and two counts of criminal mischief.

He allegedly caused more than $1,500 worth of damage to the window.

