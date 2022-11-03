Men allegedly assault elderly Massena man during attempted robbery
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two men are accused of assaulting a 79-year-old man during an attempted robbery in Massena.
Village police arrested 34-year-old Adam Baublitz of Moira and 36-year-old Scott Stewart of Massena.
They’re charged with felony counts of:
- first-degree burglary causing physical injury
- second-degree assault causing physical injury to a victim over 65 years old
- second-degree attempted robbery causing physical injury
According to court documents, Baublitz and Stewart unlawfully entered a home at 33 Douglas Road on October 23 at 3:30 a.m.
The men allegedly injured the man who lives there, 79-year-old William Davis. Court papers state that Davis suffered a cut to his forehead.
Baublitz and Stewart were arraigned in Massena Town Court.
Baublitz is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail. Stewart’s bail was set at $20,000.
According to court documents, Baublitz is also facing charges in connection with an attempted break-in at a jewelry store in Massena.
The papers say Baublitz threw a cement paver through the front window of Peets Jewelers at 10 Phillips Street at 4:18 a.m. on Tuesday.
He allegedly then tried to break the glass with his hands to get inside.
Baublitz is charged with third-degree attempted burglary and two counts of criminal mischief.
He allegedly caused more than $1,500 worth of damage to the window.
