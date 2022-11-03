Plans change for new Taco Bell in Watertown

Taco Bell
Taco Bell(MGN, Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Changes have been made to the plans for a new Taco Bell on State Street in Watertown.

City planning board members found out Tuesday.

Because the developer, Hospitality Syracuse, couldn’t reach an agreement with Holy Family Church to share a parking lot, the developer now wants to buy more property along State Street, including the former Greyhound Bus station.

Traffic was a concern for residents who attended the meeting, but Hospitality Syracuse believes it’s addressing that.

“It will take the heat off of Arsenal Street, but it won’t be anywhere near the type of business that we see over there. The traffic is lower, the concentration is lower, and there isn’t as much to draw people to this side of town as there is that side of town,” said Mike McCracken, director of asset development, Hospitality Syracuse.

Zoning changes for the land the restaurant plans to build on were approved by the board. It will go before city council later this month.

