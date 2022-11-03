Potsdam Fire Department to sell Xmas trees later this month

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Fire Department’s annual Christmas tree fundraiser begins on Friday, November 25, and lasts for two weeks.

Earlier this year, the fundraiser was called off because the fire department couldn’t find a tree supplier. But that is now ironed out.

“They can come visit the fire station. You know, we show them the trucks and stuff like that. You know, it’s a good family thing to do to go out and pick out a Christmas tree and support a good cause at the same time,” said Justin McGregor, Potsdam firefighter.

Trees of all sizes will be available for purchase for $50.

To get a larger tree from 10 to 15 feet, the deadline to order is November 13.

