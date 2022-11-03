Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: More Halloween fun!

Lilyanna Van Riper sent us a photo of a vending machine costume and Maria Garito sent us Shiloh the Lorax.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WWNY) - We wrap up our Halloween coverage this week. Viewers had so many fun costumes to share. Here are some of our favorites.

- We start with a WWNY employee, Katy, with her beautiful family. They dressed up sweet little Charlie as Cinderella in her very own carriage.

- In Gouverneur, the Knowlton family brought out the egg stand with the cutest little chicken.

- Lilyanna the vending machine and Shiloh the Lorax.

- Faith Youngs and her ice cream cone family.

- The Horton family absolutely nailed the “Grease” look, showing it off at the playground.

- Savannah Thomas from Richville sends shivers as Stephen King’s “It.”

- Annabelle from Adams Center dressed as Abby from the show “NCIS.”

Lastly, we go to Samaritan Keep Home, where Rose Busler shared pics from the Halloween parade. Residents seemed to be loving the costumes and floats. It was a big effort by the workers there.

Thank you to everyone who shared their Halloween fun with us. Now on to Thanksgiving!

Submit your photos and video clips to Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.

Enjoy our Halloween and Pics of the Week galleries below.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

