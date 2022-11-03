Sunset Tae Kwon Do supports American Cancer Society

Sunset Tae Kwon Do supports American Cancer Society
By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Cancer Society is an important charity. There’s a Tae Kwon Do academy that’s been raising money for the cause for a long time.

They put their martial arts skills to good use.

At Sunset Tae Kwon Do in Watertown, the students are finishing up breaking boards and raising money for the American Cancer Society.

The academy has done this in the battle to fight cancer for close to a decade.

Community service is one of the missions of the academy. Co-owners Victor and Stacy Scott make sure the students know how important it is to give back.

Speaking of the academy, improvements have been made, expanding the space for students to train.

As you can tell, Sunset Tae Kwon Do incorporates all age groups, from the very young to the adult level.

For more information, contact Sunset Tae Kwon Do at 315-775-8530, go online to sunsettkd.com, or visit the academy to see what it’s all about.

