Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway

A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon. (WHDH, GONCALVES FAMILY, CNN)
By Rob Way
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) - A community is mourning the stabbing death of a grandmother in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon.

Veronica Goncalves was found dead in her driveway with her young granddaughter inside the car.

“They say she was attacked right outside of her car, while her granddaughter was in the back seat,” Pedro Rosario, Goncalves’ nephew, said.

Investigators said the 48-year-old was the victim in what they believe was a “brutal” case of domestic violence.

Officers said she had obvious head trauma and was bleeding.

Her 2-year-old granddaughter, who was with her at the time, was not hurt.

“We’re still in shock over what took place what happened, put the pieces together,” Rosario said.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said his office has found no record of domestic violence between the accused attacker and the victim, but he couldn’t specify their exact relationship.

“They’ve had a substantial relationship over a number of years,” Cruz said.

Rosario said Goncalves was a devoted mother and grandmother and had just dropped off her daughter at work.

“She was a very hardworking, independent, strong-minded woman, always looked out for her kids,” Rosario said. “Very loving, as you can see, the people here, neighbors, not only family but a lot of neighbors, friends are here as well.”

A suspect in the case, identified as 56-year-old Joao Correia, was arrested on Wednesday night, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials said he is in critical condition at a hospital but it’s unclear why he is hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are asking for help finding a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 from the...
Troopers ask for help finding shoplifting suspect
A body was found Tuesday morning along Route 11 near Gouverneur Plumbing Supply.
Body found near Gouverneur identified
An Indian River school bus went off the road and into a ditch Wednesday morning. No injuries...
Indian River bus goes into ditch
A crash in the town of Alexandria has shut down a portion of State Route 26.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in town of Alexandria crash
Investigators said about 200 feet of guardrail went through the length of the vehicle.
200 ft. of guardrail goes through car during deadly crash on Ohio interstate

Latest News

For comparison, a year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.14%, and experts said the higher...
Mortgage rates keep soaring, hitting 20-year high
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with head coach Steve Nash, right, during...
Adam Silver says he wants Kyrie Irving’s apology for ‘reckless’ social media post
Evacuations were ordered in St. James Parish, Louisiana, after a train derailed and began...
After Louisiana train derailment, acid leak evacuation extended
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Prosecution rests, Oath Keepers 1/6 case turns to defense
Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party, accompanied by...
Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat to Netanyahu in election