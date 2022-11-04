Arts All-Star: Lydia Boucher

Arts All-Star: Lydia Boucher
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Lydia Boucher is our first 7 News Arts All-Star for the school year.

The senior from Copenhagen says when she does art, it lets her just be herself.

“Art is kind of just my release from the world and everything going on,” she said.

She says she wants to study some sort of therapy in college, “so I can help others with their problems, and maybe incorporate art into other people’s lives, too.”

Watch the video above to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

