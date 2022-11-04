Athlete of the Week: Mallory Peters

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a swimmer from Watertown who put on quite a performance at the recent league meet. Her aquatic talents earning her this week’s title.

Mallory Peters was the only double individual winner at the Frontier League Championships, taking the 100 and 200 freestyle events.

She was also a part of the winning 400 Free Relay team which broke the Indian River pool and Frontier League meet record. She was undefeated in league meets this season in the 200 Free, she’ss been a varsity swimmer for 5 years, qualifying for sections each year and also being a league all-star for 5 years.

Best news of all, she’s just a junior.

Mallory is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November 4, 2022.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

