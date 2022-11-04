Children’s Home offers help after adoption

Children's Home of Jefferson County
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County wants you to know that it’s National Adoption Awareness Month and they’re ready to help families who’ve adopted.

Preventative services manager Melissa Shova and family engagement specialist Allison Arquitt talked about the Children’s Home’s Family Permanence Program.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The program is designed to help families who’ve adopted a child or who have guardianship. It helps them identify and use any community resources they may need.

If you need more information or want to make a referral, you can call 315-777-9649 or visit chjc.org.

