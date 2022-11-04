Donald W. Jandrew, 53, of Massena

Donald W. Jandrew, 53, of State Highway 56, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Massena Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Donald W. Jandrew, 53, of State Highway 56, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Massena Hospital.

Donald was born on March 22, 1969, in Massena, the son of Carl and Betty (Mowry) Jandrew and attended schools in Massena. A marriage to Renee Thomas for 20 years came to a mutual separation.

Donald had a great love for gambling and visiting the casino. He was an avid WWE Wrestling fan and enjoyed fishing, coloring, and will fondly be remembered for his generosity to others.

Donald is survived by his current companion, Leslie Dishaw; his son, Dylan Jandrew and companion, Arianna Mickle; his daughter, Autumn Jandrew and companion, Lyndon Lockwood; his stepson, Austin Villnave and companion, Tylena Leatherland; and a grandchild, Diggy Villnave.

He is also survived by his siblings, Esther Reid, Betty Pepe, Cathy Dishaw, Fred Engel, Joseph Engel, and Ernest Jandrew; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Carl; his mother, Betty Parmeter; his sister, Cindy Parmeter; and a brother, Carl Jandrew.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however services will be held privately.

