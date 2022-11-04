Federal decision saves Carthage Area Hospital millions of dollars

Carthage Area Hospital
Carthage Area Hospital(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital, which was in danger of losing millions in federal funding, got some good news this week.

Officials found out CAH keeps its Critical Access certification.

On November 1, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued final regulations redefining what is considered a “primary road” for the purposes of Critical Access certification.

CAH was at risk of losing millions in federal funding with the proposed regulation changes, which would have stripped the hospital of its Critical Access designation and the reimbursement funds that come with it.

CAH credits Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D. - NY) and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R. - 21st District) for their work to protect rural hospitals.

