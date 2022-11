TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Friday’s unseasonably warm temperatures tied a record.

The thermometer at the Watertown International Airport climbed to 73 degrees.

The last time it was that warm was in 2015.

The normal temperature for November 4 is 51 degrees.

The warm weather is expected to continue this weekend.

