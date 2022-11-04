Gladys Jean Fifield Hall, 40, of Hermon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Gladys Jean Fifield Hall, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. A celebration of life will follow at 4:00 pm at the Skunk’s Nest Tavern in Hermon.

Gladys was born in Ogdensburg on June 7, 1982, the daughter of Donald L. and Rose (Matice) Fifield.

She graduated from Hermon-DeKalb Central School and received training through BOCES programs in Travel & Tourism and for Pharmaceuticals.

Gladys was employed in the pharmaceutical industry for several years.

She was a member of an atv club in the Edwards area and enjoyed camping, gambling, crocheting, and spending time with family and friends.

Gladys is survived by her son Tyler Woods and his fiancé Cassidy Davis, her grandson Knox Woods, her mother Rose Fifield, a brother Nelson and Nancy Carpenter, a sister Teresa and Mark Caudle, a niece Brionna Carpenter, and a nephew Zachary Caudle. She is predeceased by her father Donald and her nephew Travis Carpenter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to the family.

