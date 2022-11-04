Joyce A. Thesier, 91, of Carthage

Joyce A. Thesier, 91, longtime resident of Carthage, died Thursday evening, November 3, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joyce A. Thesier, 91, longtime resident of Carthage, died Thursday evening, November 3, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

Joyce was born August 4,1931 in Carthage, the daughter of the late James and Georgia (Barnes) Dobson. At age 9, her father died, and her mom later was married to Jerome Shaw. She was a 1948 graduate of Carthage High School. She married Paul R. Thesier on October 18,1948 at St. James Church in Carthage. Paul, owner of Paul R. Thesier and Sons Paving died on September 17, 2009. Joyce at the age of 60, attended and graduated from JCC with a AAS degree in accounting. She opened her own business, J. A. Thesier, EA, and operated the business from her home, specializing in tax preparation.

Joyce was a former member of St. James Church and the church choir, Carthage Little Theatre, Carthage Music Club, Northern Choral Society, a host family of the American Field Service hosting 3 exchange students and several bridge clubs. She loved knitting and crocheting. She donated hundreds of pairs of mittens as well as crocheted babies’ hats and sweaters to numerous churches and hospitals. She was an avid NY Yankees fan. She and Paul resided at Lake Bonaparte in the summer and Leesburg, FL in the winter.

She is survived by three daughters: Yvonne Kamakaris of Watertown, Paulette (Cameron) Fish of Annapolis, MD and Elizabeth (Mark) McAllister of Lake Worth, FL and six sons: Richard Thesier of Carthage, Stephen (Janel) Thesier of Central Square, Allen (Laurel) Thesier of Esperance, Joseph (Beth) Thesier of Watertown, Timothy (Bonnie) Thesier of Citrus Springs, FL and Francis Thesier of Scotia, a half-brother, Jerry (Toni) Shaw of Norwood, her half-brother’s wife, Candy Shaw of Brownville and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her half-brother, Robert Shaw and two daughters-in-law, Peggy Thesier and Kathy Thesier.

A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 10 at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, November 9 from 4-6pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Joyce Ann Thesier Scholarship at JCC. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

