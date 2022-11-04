Lawrence E. “Larry” LaPoint, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 4, 2022
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Lawrence E. “Larry” LaPoint, a resident of 1215 River Road, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Larry passed away peacefully early Friday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his family at his side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Lawrence “Larry” LaPoint.

