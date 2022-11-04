Lawrence E. “Larry” LaPoint, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Lawrence E. “Larry” LaPoint, a resident of 1215 River Road, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Larry passed away peacefully early Friday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Lawrence “Larry” LaPoint.

