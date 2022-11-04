Malone, Canton & Chateaugay take sectional titles

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Section X volleyball was in the spotlight Thursday night with three class finals taking place at Massena High School.

Ogdensburg and Malone faced off for the Class B championship.

Malone captured the first two sets 25-14 and 25-13. But the Blue Devils showed life, dominating the Huskies 25-10 in the third set.

But the top-seeded Huskies took control and won the fourth set 25-9 to claim a 3-1 win and the Class B title.

Ava Hudson led Malone with 20 service points and 15 aces.

Vail St. Hilaire added 14 kills and nine service points.

Abby Raven collected two aces, two blocks, seven kills and 11 digs to lead OFA.

It was Salmon River vs. Canton for the Class C title.

The Shamrocks surged to an early lead in the first set and held off Canton 25-21.

Canton jumped out to an 18-6 lead, rebounding for a 25-18 win in the second set.

Canton survived a pivotal third set 27-25, then 25-21 in the deciding set for a 3-1 win and the Section X Class C championship.

For Canton, Ava Hoy contributed 20 kills and 7 points.

Katie Metcalf had 20 points and 10 digs, Emma Logan 18 points, and Laurel Whittier 20 assists.

For the Shamrocks, Shelby Jock recorded 14 kills and one ace, while Channel Thompson posted eight kills and four aces.

Chateaugay and Madrid-Waddington faced off in Class D.

Madrid-Waddington held off Chateaugay to gain the first set 25-20.

Then the Bulldogs took control in the next two sets 25-17, 25-17, and 25-16.

For Chateaugay, Victoria Titus delivered 11 kills, while Delaney Staples added six kills and 10 assists.

The Yellowjackets were led by Madison VanGorden and Keianna Webb with 12 points each.

For Chateaugay, it was their seventh straight volleyball title and their school’s third Class D championship in as many days, joining the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams.

