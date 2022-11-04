Mildred N. (Lottie) Anson, 77, of Hermon

Mildred passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she had been a patient for a short time, she was surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside service for Mildred N. (Lottie) Anson, of Hermon will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Hermon Cemetery, County Route 17 in Hermon followed by a Celebration of Life at the Russell Fire Hall. Mildred passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she had been a patient for a short time, she was surrounded by her loving family. She was 77.

Mildred was born on December 7, 1944 in Canton, a daughter of the late Forrest and Alice (Dafoe) Lottie of Pyrites. On June 23, 1962, Mildred married the love of her life, Arthur L. Anson, together they had six children. Mr. Anson predeceased her on July 24, 2020.

Mildred worked in Housekeeping at the Best Western in Canton. She loved her pets, gardening, feeding the birds, putting puzzles together, playing bingo, riding her golf cart through the woods and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mildred is survived by five children, Mildred M. (Brayton) Foote, Arthur W. Anson, James F. Anson, Leon G. (Dawn) Anson and Brenda M. (Jerry) Foster; 17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Richard Lottie, Eric Lottie, Linda Anson as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Forrest and Alice, and her beloved husband Arthur, she is predeceased by a son, Lawrence Randall Anson at birth on November 9, 1966 and by siblings, Ann Aldrich, Mary Flanagan and Violet Platt. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mildred N. Anson are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

