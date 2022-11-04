Pancake breakfast returns to Watertown’s Salvation Army

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army’s pancake breakfast returns this weekend and it’s expected to size up.

The breakfast functions as a fundraiser, inviting folks of all ages to visit the Salvation Army’s State Street location for all-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, and other breakfast food.

Money raised during the breakfast will help support the organization’s yearly programs.

Since COVID regulations have loosened since last November, Salvation Army leadership is expecting the event to have is the largest turnout in years.

“The breakfast is a great way for us to meet other people in the community, show what we’re up to here, and showcase the things we are trying to do to help the community in a lot of different ways,” said Captain Dominic Nicoll, Watertown Salvation Army.

The breakfast will be held this Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults and $3.50 for kids. Tickets will be available at the door.

