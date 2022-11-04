Pancake breakfast returns to Watertown’s Salvation Army

Pancakes
Pancakes(MGN, Michael Stern / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Chad Charette
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army’s pancake breakfast returns this weekend and it’s expected to size up.

The breakfast functions as a fundraiser, inviting folks of all ages to visit the Salvation Army’s State Street location for all-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, and other breakfast food.

Money raised during the breakfast will help support the organization’s yearly programs.

Since COVID regulations have loosened since last November, Salvation Army leadership is expecting the event to have is the largest turnout in years.

“The breakfast is a great way for us to meet other people in the community, show what we’re up to here, and showcase the things we are trying to do to help the community in a lot of different ways,” said Captain Dominic Nicoll, Watertown Salvation Army.

The breakfast will be held this Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults and $3.50 for kids. Tickets will be available at the door.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An SUV flipped over near Alexandria Bay Thursday morning.
SUV flips over, driver airlifted out
Adam Baublitz and Scott Stewart
Men allegedly assault elderly Massena man during attempted robbery
State police are asking for help finding a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 from the...
Troopers ask for help finding shoplifting suspect
Taco Bell
Plans change slightly for new Taco Bell in Watertown
Kainan Wilder Carr, infant son of Arthur Carr and Kortney Brown, passed away on Tuesday,...
Kainan Wilder Carr, Infant, of Gouverneur

Latest News

Railroad crossing
Emergency responders concerned about CSX road closure
Vacant home
Watertown seeks developers to improve vacant homes
Carthage Area Hospital
Federal decision saves Carthage Area Hospital millions of dollars
Till
Till - Movie Review