Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the people involved in Thursday’s crash in the village of Alexandria Bay.

Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State Route 12 when he struck the rear of a pickup truck stopped at the intersection of State Route 26.

Betancourt’s vehicle then continued and overturned, coming to rest at the intersection of Route 12 and James Street.

Betancourt was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extracted. He was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The driver of the pickup truck, 27-year-old William Denner Jr. of Redwood, was not injured.

State police were assisted at the scene by Alexandria Fire Department and Ambulance, Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Squad, Clayton Fire Department, and the village of Alexandria Bay Department of Public Works.

