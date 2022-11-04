Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay

Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State...
Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State Route 12 when he struck the rear of a pickup truck(State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the people involved in Thursday’s crash in the village of Alexandria Bay.

Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State Route 12 when he struck the rear of a pickup truck stopped at the intersection of State Route 26.

Betancourt’s vehicle then continued and overturned, coming to rest at the intersection of Route 12 and James Street.

Betancourt was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extracted. He was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The driver of the pickup truck, 27-year-old William Denner Jr. of Redwood, was not injured.

State police were assisted at the scene by Alexandria Fire Department and Ambulance, Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Squad, Clayton Fire Department, and the village of Alexandria Bay Department of Public Works.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An SUV flipped over near Alexandria Bay Thursday morning.
SUV flips over, driver airlifted out
Adam Baublitz and Scott Stewart
Men allegedly assault elderly Massena man during attempted robbery
State police are asking for help finding a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 from the...
Troopers ask for help finding shoplifting suspect
Taco Bell
Plans change slightly for new Taco Bell in Watertown
Kainan Wilder Carr, infant son of Arthur Carr and Kortney Brown, passed away on Tuesday,...
Kainan Wilder Carr, Infant, of Gouverneur

Latest News

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Cooking with pumpkin
Children's Home of Jefferson County
Children’s Home offers help after adoption
Red & Black ornament
Red & Black captured on ornament
The Canton volleyball team celebrates after capturing the Section X Class C championship. It...
Malone, Canton & Chateaugay take sectional titles