Police: truck driver in crash with motorcyclist was unlicensed

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - State police have released the names of the motorcyclist and truck driver involved in Wednesday’s crash in the town of Alexandria.

Troopers said 21-year-old Randy Murphy of LaFargeville was driving a box truck on County Route 2, also known as Barnes Settlement Road.

According to police, Murphy turned onto State Route 26 and into the path of a motorcycle operated by 51-year-old Nicholas Bellman of Alexandria Bay.

Bellman was ejected from the motorcycle and airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Police said Friday he was listed in critical condition.

Murphy was unhurt and was issued tickets for unlicensed operator and failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

