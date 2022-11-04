Red & Black captured on ornament

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black semipro football team has had a storied history that dates back to 1896.

Thelma Hamilton recognizes the importance of that history and has included the team in her collection commemorating landmarks and history of Watertown.

Hamilton also loves popcorn and would visit the Karmelkorn shop in Watertown as often as she could.

If you’re interested in the Red & Black ornament or the Karmelkorn one, there’s an easy way to order. Just call 315-583-5000 or email thelmahamilton@yahoo.com

After a battle with cancer, Hamilton is back at it, which is great news for those of us who love collecting her work.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.