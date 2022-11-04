Richard W. Lapp, 77, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Richard W. Lapp, 77, a resident at Kamargo Apartments in Black River, NY, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg, NY.

He was born on November 14, 1944 in Watertown, NY, son of Charles and Altha (Brower) Lapp. He graduated from Watertown High School.

Following school, he worked various jobs in the local area. He worked several years as a security guard at the Jefferson County Office Building, in Watertown, up until he retired.

He married Candace Kotlowski, of Adams, the couple were married for over 30 years and together they had three children, prior to the marriage ending in divorce. He remarried to Chris Pendley, the marriage also ended in divorce; however, the couple remained friends and she and her three sons cared for him the past 22 years.

Among his survivors are two sons and a daughter in law, Michael. J. Lapp, Watertown, NY, Christopher Kotlowski, Sackets Harbor, NY; a daughter and son in law, Amy (Carlos) Gonzalez, CA; five grandchildren, Andrew Lapp, Jennifer Lapp, Jaice Kotlowski, Jocelyn Kotlowski, and Marisa Gonzalez; a sister, Barbara Bisnett, Watertown, his good friend, Russell Stefhon; his former wife and caregiver, Chris Lapp and her children, Clayton, Dalton, Robbie, Destiny, and Rebecca Williams.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother David Lapp.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was his wish to be cremated.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

