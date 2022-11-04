SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, of Carthage

SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home, under the care of his loving wife and Jefferson County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home, under the care of his loving wife and Jefferson County Hospice. Kelly was born on January 17, 1975, in Hastings, Minnesota to Clifford & Shannon (Olson) Donley.

He graduated from St. Francis High School and enlisted in the United States Army in October 1997. He honorably and proudly served as a Medical Sergeant with the Special Forces Green Berets until his retirement in October 2017. He was stationed in Ft Campbell KY with the 5th Special Forces Group and in Ft Bragg NC as a medic instructor. Kelly’s service included six deployments to Iraq, countless training courses, a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and numerous other awards.

He married Rebecca “Becky” Lampson on November 1 st, 2010, in Clarksville Tennessee in the same riverside park where they had their first date. They had two boys, Auggie, 7, and Erik, 4, who were Kelly’s pride and joy, best friends, and greatest achievement. Kelly is survived by his loving and devoted wife Becky Donley, along with his two sons, August, and Erik Donley all from Natural Bridge, NY; his parents, Clifford & Shannon Donley, Minnesota; his sister, Holly Asleson and nieces Madison and Grace; and his brother, Casey Donley. Kelly is preceded in death by his niece, Alexandra Donley. Kelly’s interests included music, reading, and a lifelong passion for exercise, lifting heavy iron. He had a special place in his heart for his Viking heritage. However, nothing could compare to his love of the time spent in the company of his family, whether it be dancing, swimming, or hiking in the northern New York woods.

In keeping with Kelly’s wishes, there will be no formal services. Becky humbly requests family and friends to write down any favorite stories of Kelly or fond memories, to be preserved for their sons upon graduation. These may be sent to beckydonley81@gmail.com or mailed to Rebecca Donley 42742 County Route 41 Natural Bridge NY 13665.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

