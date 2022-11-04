Shades & sunscreen . . . in November?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures were all over the place to start the day. They ranged anywhere from the 30s to the mid-50s.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine and it will be another warm day. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be quite warm for this time of year. Average temperatures would be in the 50s. Instead, it will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be partly sunny again on Sunday, although it will be cooler. Highs will be in the mid-60s and there’s a chance of showers early in the day. That’s the day we set our clocks back an hour.

We hold on to sunny skies Monday through Thursday. Highs will be around 60 on Monday, around 50 on Election Day, the mid-50s on Wednesday, and around 60 on Thursday.

