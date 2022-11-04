Theresa man accused of pawning $30K worth of stolen coins

Willis Baughman
Willis Baughman(WWNY, Jefferson County Jail)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 57-year-old Theresa man is accused of possessing and pawning more than $30,000 worth of stolen coins.

State police arrested Willis Baughman on a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

According to troopers, a man reported in February that his collection of gold coins was stolen from his home in the town of Philadelphia.

In June, police said Baughman pawned the coins in Watertown.

Following an investigation, state police arrested Baughman on Thursday. He was arraigned in Jefferson County CAP Court.

Baughman is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bail due to two prior felony convictions.

