Traffic advisory: Noble Street RR crossing in Evans Mills

The railroad crossing on Noble Street in Evans Mills will be closed starting on Sunday.
The railroad crossing on Noble Street in Evans Mills will be closed starting on Sunday.(Village of Evans Mills / Buffalo Barricades)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A railroad crossing across a major street in Evans Mills will be shut down, affecting traffic for about a week.

The Noble Street crossing is scheduled to be shut down on Sunday. The work is expected to take about a week to finish.

Village officials say it’s a major route through the village.

Detours will be posted.

