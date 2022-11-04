Traffic advisory: Noble Street RR crossing in Evans Mills
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A railroad crossing across a major street in Evans Mills will be shut down, affecting traffic for about a week.
The Noble Street crossing is scheduled to be shut down on Sunday. The work is expected to take about a week to finish.
Village officials say it’s a major route through the village.
Detours will be posted.
