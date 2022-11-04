TV Dinner: Cooking with pumpkin

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning shows us a couple of dishes that would be great as sides for Thanksgiving or when you’re kicking back and watching football.

He says you can substitute any kind of meat you want for the Pumpkin and Black Bean Chili or use portabella mushrooms and make it vegetarian.

And the blend of potato chips and cheese on the Pumpkin Mac & Cheese are the crowning touch.

Pumpkin and Black Bean Chili

- 2 cups chicken broth

- 1 medium onion, diced

- 2 ribs celery, diced

- 1 medium green bell pepper, diced

- 1 small jalapeño, sliced

- 2 4-ounce sausage links, diced (kielbasa, Cajun or Italian)

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 teaspoon ground cumin

- 1 teaspoon Spanish paprika

- 1 teaspoon chili powder

- 1 15-ounce can pumpkin purée

- 2 15-ounce cans black beans, drained

- Salt and pepper to taste

Add broth, onion, celery, bell pepper, jalapeño, sausage, garlic, and spices to a 4-quart Dutch oven on low heat. Cook until onion begins to wilt.

Add the pumpkin and beans and cook until chili begins to thicken, about 15 minutes.

Garnish with cheese and sour cream.

Pumpkin Mac & Cheese

- 1 15-ounce can pumpkin purée

- 1 egg beaten

- ½ cup cottage cheese

- 4 cups shredded cheddar

- 2 cups half and half

- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

- 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

- 1 teaspoon hot sauce

- Salt and pepper to taste

- 1 pound cooked elbow macaroni

- Grated parmesan cheese and crushed potato chips for topping.

Add all ingredients together (except toppings) and mix well. Add to greased 9″ x 13″ baking dish and top with parmesan and crushed potato chips.

Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown, about 45 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.