An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something special with recorded temperatures in the uppers 70′s.

In Watertown, people flocked to Thompson Park for some fun in the sun, and in the case of Richard Jones: a family barbecue.

“It’s kinda been like cold for the most part. I’m interested to be out barbecuing and spending some good time in the weather. Enjoyed the little hot weather for the last time we got it and then cook up some food for the kids and enjoy ourselves,” said Jones.

There may be leaves, but it definitely feels like summer. Folks at Thompson Park are taking advantage of the weather in their own unique ways.

“Felt a little nervous, obviously waiting for it to happen. Got the ceremony underway and it went rather well,” said Tom Taft.

“I am very happy. I’ve been waiting for this for 25 years and I got a really good guy,” said Victoria Taft.

In Clayton, boats were back on the water and couples soaked up the sun at Frink Memorial Park. It was also a popular destination for tourists like Kelly Valley seeing the St. Lawrence River for the first time.

“It’s amazing. I wish we could have this every day. This weather right here. No winter, no summer, no fall. Just weather,” said Kelly Valley.

Some visitors were from a tad closer. The General Manager of the Watertown Rapids Baseball Ream took a family trip to Clayton along with some of her daughter’s college friends.

“This is more of a walking town. You can walk around and see people and eat outside. That’s what I like being outside,” said Careylynn Schell-Parody.

And to celebrate the weather? Her daughter and a friend decided to take a dip in the St. Lawrence River.

“It was cold at first, but then it felt nicer than you’d think. Now I’m actually warm,” said Libby Schell-Parody and Gracelynn Kazzynski.

From a trip to Thompson Park to a dip in the St. Lawrence, the North Country community knows how to take advantage of an oddly warm November day.

