Cherry L. Hennessy, 86, formerly of Norwood

LIVERPOOL, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Cherry L. Hennessy, 86, a resident Liverpool, NY, and formerly of Norwood, NY, will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Mrs. Hennessy passed away peacefully Thursday morning at home with Richard and Jomarie at her side.

Cherry is survived by her son Richard and Vanessa Relyea, Syracuse; her three daughters, Mary Martin and her companion Michael Taberski, Norfolk; Carolyn Relyea and her companion Dale Scott, Norfolk; Ann and Josh Mattingly, Syracuse; her eleven beloved grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Cherry is also survived by her sister Daisey Wagstaff. She was pre-deceased by brothers Clarence, Robert, Richard, Martin and Wesley Matthie and her sister Rose Ackley.

Born in South Colton, NY on August 14, 1936 to the late Frank W. and Hazel Martin Matthie, Cherry graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School and married Richard M Relyea on November 24, 1956. Richard later passed away in 1978 and Cherry remarried James W Hennessy on September 24, 1988. He later passed as well. Cherry worked as a telephone operator for NY Telephone retiring in 1986. In her free time, Cherry enjoyed cooking, shopping, puzzle books and watching t.v., especially Jeopardy and Antiques Roadshow, but found her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family and friends at cookouts and get-togethers. Memorial donations in Cherry’s memory can be made to your local hospice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Cherry L. Hennessy.

