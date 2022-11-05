Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting

Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people,...
Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.

Officials in Lycoming County say a female shooting victim was reported Saturday morning in Jordan Township.

State police say arriving troopers found a man “actively firing with a rifle.”

Police say members fired shots and the scene was secured.

No officers were injured.

Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. tells The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed along with the suspected gunman.

No other details about the shooting or the victims were immediately released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police have released the names of the motorcyclist and truck driver involved in...
Police: truck driver in crash with motorcyclist was unlicensed
Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State...
Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay
Willis Baughman
Theresa man accused of pawning $30K worth of stolen coins
Taco Bell
Plans change slightly for new Taco Bell in Watertown
Gladys Jean Fifield Hall, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at...
Gladys Jean Fifield Hall, 40, of Hermon

Latest News

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were...
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something...
An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors