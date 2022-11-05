Florence (Cookie) M. Kempney, 79, of Natural Bridge

Florence (Cookie) M. Kempney, 79, died peacefully, Friday evening November 4, 2022, at the Upstate Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY., formerly of 43811 Lewisburg Rd., Natural Bridge, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Florence (Cookie) M. Kempney, 79, died peacefully, Friday evening November 4, 2022, at the Upstate Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY., formerly of 43811 Lewisburg Rd., Natural Bridge, NY. She was born on June 17, 1943, in Redwood, NY to the late Herbert & Shirley (Lalone) Watts.

Florence lived most of her life in Carthage, before residing in Natural Bridge in 1985. Her occupations were working for Bomax, in Watertown and Lollies manufacturing in Port Leyden, NY. She is survived by her loving companion Ronald J. Baker of 35+ years, Natural Bridge, NY.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours or formal services. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11:00am in the Sand Hill Cemetery in Natural Bridge, NY with Pastor Michael Ewing, officiating, Pastor of Calvary Assembly of God Carthage, NY. A Celebration of Life luncheon will directly follow the Graveside Service at Calvary Assembly of God, 10 Martin Street Road, West Carthage, NY 13619 in Glidden Hall.

Florence is survived by her children, a son Gary A. & his wife Cynette Cheal, Roanoke, VA; a daughter Shirley A. Smith & her (companion Richard Cordell) Lacona, NY; a son Timothy J. & his wife (Bobbie) Cheal, Natural Bridge, NY; a son Edward & his wife, Denise Cheal of Copenhagen, NY. She is survived by her 13- grandchildren, her 26- great-grandchildren, along with 1- great- great- grandchildren.

She is also survived by many siblings; a set of twins Herbert Watts of Pope Mills; and Henry Watts, Lafargeville; Louise Watts; Darryl Watts, Watertown; and Lucy Watts, Fayetteville.

She is predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Shirley Watts, and several siblings Margaret Nelson, Ola (Pat) Bishop, Everett Watts, and Guy Watts.

She was fond of spending time with family and grandkids. Her hobbies include crossword puzzles and word searches. Florence enjoyed volunteering at the VEM food pantry. She was a member of the Lowville VFW Post #6912 along with the Bassett- Baxter American Legion Post # 789 Carthage. Memorial Donations in her memory can be made to the VEM- Food Pantry, 495 South Washington Street, Carthage, NY.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Florence’s Family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the Tribute Wall.

