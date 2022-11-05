Friday Sports: Indian River Football heads to the Section 3 Class B Final

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A trip to the JMA Wireless Dome was on the line in Philadelphia, as top seed Indian River hosted CVA in the Section 3 Class B Semifinals.

After a scoreless 1st quarter, Indian River’s defense came up big as Nate Rush picks off Braden Moreau and takes it to the house, putting the Warriors up 8-0.

In the last play of the 2nd quarter, Ethan Hattori finds Colton White in the endzone for the touchdown: 14-0 Indian River at the half.

The Warriors score on their first possession of the 3rd quarter, Dylan Riley plows in from a yard out: 22-0 Warriors.

CVA looks to get on the board late in the 3rd, but the Warriors stuff CVA on the 4th and goal.

Indian River advances to the Section 3 Class B final with a 22-6 win over CVA.

In the Section 3 Class D semifinals from Boonville, Beaver River met Little Falls.

A sign of things to come as the Beavers recover the opening onsides kick.

In the 1st quarter, Derek Zehr hits Carson Peters for a 43 yard touchdown, putting the Beavers on top 10-0.

In the 2nd quarter, it’s Zehr to Brit Dicob on a 29 yard touchdown strike: 17-0 Beaver River.

In the 3rd quarter, the Beavers add to their lead as Josh Bush breaks tackles and goes in from 30 yards out.

Beaver River beats Little Falls 29-6 to advance to the Class D title game at the Dome.

In Ogdensburg, the Section 10 Class B championship as OFA hosted Massena.

In the 2nd quarter, Frederik Nagel’s 23-yard field goal puts Massena up 3-0.

OFA gets on the board when Justice McIntyre’s two-yard plunge up the middle: 6-3 OFA.

Then it was Conner Eastwood with deep pass to DeShawn Walton which sets up a quick eight-yard touchdown from Eastwood to Garrett Weir, with 19seconds left in the half. Massena up 10-6 at the half.

Then it was Eastwood to Garrett Weir again in the third quarter, Raiders up 17-6.

Wyatt Monroe with a 35-yard scamper, ups the lead to 24-6.

Next, it was Shane Polniak to Connor Gravlin for OFA’s other score.

The Red Raiders go on to upset previously-unbeaten OFA 24-12 to win the Section 10 Class B championship.

