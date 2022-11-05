Friday Sports: Indian River Football heads to the Section 3 Class B Final

A trip to the JMA Wireless Dome was on the line in Philadelphia, as top seed Indian River...
A trip to the JMA Wireless Dome was on the line in Philadelphia, as top seed Indian River hosted CVA in the Section 3 Class B Semifinals.(wwny)
By Mel Busler and Rob Krone
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A trip to the JMA Wireless Dome was on the line in Philadelphia, as top seed Indian River hosted CVA in the Section 3 Class B Semifinals.

After a scoreless 1st quarter, Indian River’s defense came up big as Nate Rush picks off Braden Moreau and takes it to the house, putting the Warriors up 8-0.

In the last play of the 2nd quarter, Ethan Hattori finds Colton White in the endzone for the touchdown: 14-0 Indian River at the half.

The Warriors score on their first possession of the 3rd quarter, Dylan Riley plows in from a yard out: 22-0 Warriors.

CVA looks to get on the board late in the 3rd, but the Warriors stuff CVA on the 4th and goal.

Indian River advances to the Section 3 Class B final with a 22-6 win over CVA.

In the Section 3 Class D semifinals from Boonville, Beaver River met Little Falls.

A sign of things to come as the Beavers recover the opening onsides kick.

In the 1st quarter, Derek Zehr hits Carson Peters for a 43 yard touchdown, putting the Beavers on top 10-0.

In the 2nd quarter, it’s Zehr to Brit Dicob on a 29 yard touchdown strike: 17-0 Beaver River.

In the 3rd quarter, the Beavers add to their lead as Josh Bush breaks tackles and goes in from 30 yards out.

Beaver River beats Little Falls 29-6 to advance to the Class D title game at the Dome.

In Ogdensburg, the Section 10 Class B championship as OFA hosted Massena.

In the 2nd quarter, Frederik Nagel’s 23-yard field goal puts Massena up 3-0.

OFA gets on the board when Justice McIntyre’s two-yard plunge up the middle: 6-3 OFA.

Then it was Conner Eastwood with deep pass to DeShawn Walton which sets up a quick eight-yard touchdown from Eastwood to Garrett Weir, with 19seconds left in the half. Massena up 10-6 at the half.

Then it was Eastwood to Garrett Weir again in the third quarter, Raiders up 17-6.

Wyatt Monroe with a 35-yard scamper, ups the lead to 24-6.

Next, it was Shane Polniak to Connor Gravlin for OFA’s other score.

The Red Raiders go on to upset previously-unbeaten OFA 24-12 to win the Section 10 Class B championship.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Baublitz and Scott Stewart
Men allegedly assault elderly Massena man during attempted robbery
An SUV flipped over near Alexandria Bay Thursday morning.
SUV flips over, driver airlifted out
State police are asking for help finding a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 from the...
Troopers ask for help finding shoplifting suspect
Taco Bell
Plans change slightly for new Taco Bell in Watertown
State police have released the names of the motorcyclist and truck driver involved in...
Police: truck driver in crash with motorcyclist was unlicensed

Latest News

Mallory is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November...
Athlete of the Week: Mallory Peters
Athlete of the Week: Mallory Peters
Athlete of the Week: Mallory Peters
Red & Black ornament
Red & Black captured on ornament