Getting holiday shopping out of the way at craft fairs and Christmas Shops

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - For some North Country shoppers, Christmas came a little early this year.

At the Glen Park Fire Hall, The Dexter and Brownville United Methodist Churches held their annual Christmas Shop.

The fundraising event presented visitors with tables of festive goods in preparation for the holiday season. The items, some new while others used, were donated by the church community who made sure to set them at affordable prices. The cheapest items started at $0.25. Proceeds generated went towards both churches.

“We try to price things very reasonably. Anything from 25 cents up to $5. A few things are a little bit higher. It’s just a nice annual event for people to come and do their Christmas shopping,” said Martha Auslander.

And with a quick drive over to North Pole Fire Department in the Town of Pamelia, you could have continued that Christmas shopping while also browsing through some other holiday and seasonal essentials.

It was part of the North Pole Ladies Auxiliary’s annual Fall Craft Fair, which brought in more than 100 vendors to it’s fire hall. The auxiliary president says attendance throughout the day was way up this year, a great sign for these small business owners as they prep for the busy holiday season.

“You know when it’s homemade it just means a little more. You know people have put their heart and soul into it and you want to shop small. I’m all about shopping small business and things like that ,so we are helping our local community rather than some of the larger chains and things so it’s nice to have that,” said Auxiliary President Lisa Tyo.

Tyo says they were also collecting non-perishable donations to help with the Backpack Program at General Brown and the Brownville Food Pantry.

