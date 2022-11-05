Holiday Book Swap coming up November 15

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will hold its Holiday Book Swap this month.

Nutrition and Parenting Program Manager April Bennett appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

The book swap will take place on Tuesday, November 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CCE office at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

Families are encouraged to bring books in good condition that they are no longer reading to swap with other families. Books for all ages of children are welcome. Any leftover books will be donated to the Flower Memorial Library.

Brittani LaJuett from Flower Memorial Library will read a few winter/holiday stories to the kids and then tell parents a little bit about the library and what it has to offer.

Jessica Geis-Archer, CCE’s parenting educator, will talk about the importance of reading together as a family and how to continue to encourage reading as kids get older.

To get in the holiday spirit, there will also be a hot cocoa bar.

This event is Free and there is no need to register ahead.

