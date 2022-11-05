John L. Morris, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John L. Morris, 75, Watertown, passed away Friday November 4th, 2022 in Watertown surrounded by his family.

The funeral will be 4 pm Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will be private in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 2 pm – 4 pm before the funeral.

He is survived by his children, daughters Connie Morris, Potsdam, Tonya (Billy) Klock, Watertown, two sons John Morris (Theresa Smith), Watertown, Mark (Julie) Morris, Harrisville; his grandchildren John Morris-Smith, Breanna Morris-Smith, Teralyn Morris-Smith, Jessica Young, Billy Klock, Jr., Jocelyn Bango, Isaiah Morris, Gavin Morris; great grandchildren Isabella Morris-Smith, Colton Ames, Aubrey, Levi and Liam Bango; a brother Joseph (Joan) Morris, Watertown, sisters Marie Goodfriend, California and Shirley Hess, Ohio; nieces and nephews; God father to John Morris-Smith.

John was predeceased by two brothers Kenneth and Albert Morris and three sisters Sally Rice, Christine Jarvis and Mabel Haskins.

John was born in Watertown, March 13, 1947, a son to Lyle and Marie Maitland Morris. He married Joan Luffman April 23rd, 1966 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Mrs. Morris passed away February 23rd, 2014.

Mr. Morris was employed as a machinist at the New York Air Brake, retiring in 2009. He started a taxi business in 2014, called “Mr. John’s Taxi”, operating for several years until retiring.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing, horseshoes, cards, shooting pool and riding his John Deere tractor. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

