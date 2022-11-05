Massena Public Library celebrates 125th anniversary

Massena Public Library celebrated a historic milestone Saturday afternoon.
Massena Public Library celebrated a historic milestone Saturday afternoon.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena Public Library celebrated a historic milestone Saturday afternoon.

New Horizons Swing Band helped to cap off the library’s 125th anniversary.

Established in 1897, the library has had many homes overs the years including the Massena Town Hall.

During the ceremony, Elaine Dunne, the Director of the library, received a Town Proclamation from Massena Town Supervisor Sue Bellor, helping to celebrate the accomplishment.

Dunne says the library continues to provide the foundations of early literacy to children and reading and research collections for all, and will continue to do so for years to come.

