Steven M. Crandall, 46, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Steven M. Crandall, 46, of Schell Road died peacefully early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, under the care of his loving husband and Hospice.

Steven will be missed dearly by his family. In keeping with his family’s wishes, there will be no formal services.  Burial will be held privately by his family.

A full obituary will be published soon.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Steven’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the Tribute Wall.

