Theodore M. Eckhoff, 77, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Theodore M. Eckhoff, 77, Sackets Harbor, passed away Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Per Ted’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services. Private burial will be in the Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

He is survived by three sisters, Edith Ann (Robert) Heslip, NC, Rosemary Gulliver, Allentown, PA, Mary (Gary) Naumann, Cape Charles, VA; a brother Burt (Janet) Eckhoff, Watertown; twin step-children Leslie (Daniel) McKenrick, and James Fitzpatrick both of VA; step grandchildren Danielle McKenrick, Washington, DC and Joshua (Alexa) McKenrick; three great grandchildren, all of VA; several nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law, Christine Eckhoff, Sackets Harbor.

Ted was predeceased by a brother, Clarence Eckhoff, Jr and a brother-in-law, William Gulliver.

Ted was born in Watertown April 11, 1945, a son to Clarence and Edith Washer Eckhoff. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1964. He married Gertrude M. Fitzpatrick May 23rd, 1980. She passed away February 24th, 2011.

He went to work for the New York Air Brake in 1965, retiring as a foreman in 1993. He went to work for the Watertown School District until retiring from there in 2007.

Ted was a communicant of St. Andrews Catholic Church in Sackets Harbor.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sackets Harbor Volunteer Ambulance Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

