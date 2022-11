WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure off the coast will keep the area warm this weekend, but a cold front will cool temperatures a bit on Sunday. Expect overnight lows in the 50′s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70′s.

Rain is likely Saturday night and Sunday.

Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 60′s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.